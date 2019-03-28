CCTV appeal after ‘large amount of goods’ stolen from car parked at Bicester Village

An image of a man police would like to speak to has been released after a large amount of goods were stolen from a car parked at Bicester Village.

The offender gained access to the vehicle in the Bicester shopping outlet’s car park by smashing the back window at around 10.30am on Friday (March 22).

Police would like to speak to this man about a theft at the Bicester Village car park. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-190328-110615001

He then got into the passenger seat of a silver VW Golf and drove away.

Investigating officer, PC Rebekkah Lee, based at Bicester police station said: “I am releasing this CCTV images as I believe this man could have information that is vital to this investigation.

“If you recognise this man, please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101.

“You will need to quote reference number 43190087440.

Anyone who recognises this man should call 101. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-190328-110615001

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”