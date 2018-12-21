CCTV appeal after burglary at Banbury home

Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in relation to a burglary in Banbury.

Offenders gained entry to a property on Withycombe Drive at around 7pm on Tuesday, December 4.

Police would like to speak to this man about the burglary on Withycombe Drive on December 4. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-181221-165445001

They forced entry by smashing a window at the rear of the property.

Once inside, the offenders stole an amount of cash, jewellery and branded clothing.

Investigating officer PC Simon Travis, based at Banbury police station said: “I am keen to speak to the man in this CCTV image, as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“Anyone who recognises the man in this picture, or has information about this incident, should contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency telephone number 101, quoting reference 43180371155.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”