The incident happened after two large dogs killed a cat outside its owner's home in Blackburn Walk, while off the lead. The attack occurred around 7.30pm on Wednesday November 17.

The dogs then ran back towards a man at the end of Blackburn Walk on the corner of the Skimmingdish Lane, pedestrian path.

He put them back on their leads and walked off towards the field in the direction of Rochford Gardens.

The man is described as white, aged around 30, 5 feet 6 inches tall and wearing a woolly hat. The dogs are described as Pointers or Pinschers.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after the dangerous dog incident.

PC Amanda Daroux, based at Banbury police station, said: “The cat’s owners have been left understandably distraught after this attack and we are doing all we can to locate the dogs.

“Please call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43210521381, if you have any information about this incident.

