Cat killed after burglars break into house in Banbury

Burglars have allegedly killed a cat during a raid on a home in Banbury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two or three thieves broke into the property on King’s Road at about 5.15pm yesterday (Monday October 9) and stole cash before leaving.

During the burglary, the offenders are suspected of killing a pet cat which belonged to the neighbour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ashley Ruane, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this burglary to please get in touch.

The police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Banbury in which a cat was suspected to have been killed.

“Also, if you have any CCTV or doorbell footage in the area or dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43230452938.”