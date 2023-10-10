Cat killed after burglars break into house in Banbury
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two or three thieves broke into the property on King’s Road at about 5.15pm yesterday (Monday October 9) and stole cash before leaving.
During the burglary, the offenders are suspected of killing a pet cat which belonged to the neighbour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ashley Ruane, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this burglary to please get in touch.
“Also, if you have any CCTV or doorbell footage in the area or dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43230452938.”
Alternatively, people can report information through Crimestoppers, at 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously