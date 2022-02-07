Cat food stolen during burglary of Banbury area sports & social club

Thieves stole an electric fence unit valued at £200 and a small quantity of cat food during the burglary of the Kings Sutton Sports & Social Club last week.

The burglary happened after unknown offender(s) climbed over a gate and have smashed a window to gain entry to the building.

The incident occurred at the sports & social club located in Astrop Road, King's Sutton between 5pm on Wednesday February 2 and 6:45am on Thursday February 3.

If you noticed anything suspicious in the area or have any CCTV, doorbell camera or dash camera footage covering the area between these times please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number: 22000066701.

Anyone with information about the burglary can also report it using the Northamptonshire Police website here: https://www.northants.police.uk/.../how-to-report-a-crime/

You can also provide information anonymously using the Independent Charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org