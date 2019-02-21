Cash stolen from Banbury charity shop for sick children

Helen & Douglas House said it is ‘very sad’ that someone would steal from a charity for sick children after its shop in Banbury was burgled.

Thieves broke into the charity shop on Church Lane through the back door and took £226 and a laptop sometime between 5.30pm on Saturday (February 16) and Tuesday.

Hazel Bedford from the charity, that provides respite care for disabled and terminally-ill kids, said: “We are working closely with the police to try and catch the offender.

“It is very sad to see anyone stealing from a charity which cares for local families with terminally ill children.

“We are so grateful to our customers who shop and donate regularly to this shop which will help make up this shortfall to our funds for the repairs to the door and the stolen items."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43190053053.