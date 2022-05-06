Cash stolen during burglary of The Pit Stop food van in Brackley

Burglars have targeted The Pit Stop food van in Brackley – causing the business to temporarily close today, Friday May 6.
The burglary is believed to have happened between 2.30pm yesterday, Thursday May 5, and 7.15am today, Friday May 6, at The Pit Stop located in Oxford Road.
Owner Claire Edmondson said: “They took two big gas bottles. The till has been emptied, and we weren’t able to open today.”
She said they hope to reopen as usual on Monday May 9.
Claire added: “If anyone saw anything can they let us know or report it to the police?”
Some cash was taken from the till along with the two gas bottles.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000257276.
Alternatively information can be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.