Cash stolen during Brackley barber shop break-in

Burglars stole money after breaking into a barber shop in Brackley on Tuesday night (November 28).

Offenders broke into the shop between 6.30pm and midnight on Wednesday and stole cash.

Northamptonshire Police officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.