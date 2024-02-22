News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

Cash and other items stolen during burglary of home in Brackley

Cash and other items were stolen from a home in Brackley during a burglary that took place over the weekend.
By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary of a home on Churchill Way between 4pm on Friday February 16 and 12.30am on Sunday February 18.

Suspects managed to enter the home by forcing the utility door open, and once inside the property, they took cash, other items and the home owner's car keys.

The burglars searched the car, but no items inside the car were taken and the vehicle itself was not stolen from the property.

Most Popular
Burglars have taken cash and other items from a house in Brackley.Burglars have taken cash and other items from a house in Brackley.
Burglars have taken cash and other items from a house in Brackley.

If you saw anything or noticed any suspicious people or vehicles in the area of Churchill Way around that time, contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote the reference number : 24000098279.

Alternatively, you can make a report online at https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/, or pass on information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.