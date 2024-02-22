Cash and other items stolen during burglary of home in Brackley
Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary of a home on Churchill Way between 4pm on Friday February 16 and 12.30am on Sunday February 18.
Suspects managed to enter the home by forcing the utility door open, and once inside the property, they took cash, other items and the home owner's car keys.
The burglars searched the car, but no items inside the car were taken and the vehicle itself was not stolen from the property.
If you saw anything or noticed any suspicious people or vehicles in the area of Churchill Way around that time, contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote the reference number : 24000098279.
Alternatively, you can make a report online at https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/, or pass on information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.