Cash and games console stolen in Banbury village area home burglary

A house in a Banbury area village was targeted by burglars earlier this week during the lunchtime hours of the day.

By Matt Elofson
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 11:27 am
Updated Thursday, 18th November 2021, 11:28 am

The burglary happened in Williamscot Hill, Williamscot near Banbury around 12.30pm on Tuesday November 16.

Two male suspects gained entry to the house by throwing a plant pot through the rear glass door, they then stole a wallet containing cash and debit cards as well as a Nintendo Switch games console.

Thames Valley Police are looking for witnesses.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious, or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage which may assist in the investigation is asked to phone police on 101, and quote reference number 43210518440.