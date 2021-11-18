The burglary happened in Williamscot Hill, Williamscot near Banbury around 12.30pm on Tuesday November 16.

Two male suspects gained entry to the house by throwing a plant pot through the rear glass door, they then stole a wallet containing cash and debit cards as well as a Nintendo Switch games console.

Thames Valley Police are looking for witnesses.

A house in a Banbury area village was targeted by burglars earlier this week during the lunchtime hours of the day.