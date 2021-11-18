Cash and games console stolen in Banbury village area home burglary
A house in a Banbury area village was targeted by burglars earlier this week during the lunchtime hours of the day.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 11:27 am
Updated
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 11:28 am
The burglary happened in Williamscot Hill, Williamscot near Banbury around 12.30pm on Tuesday November 16.
Two male suspects gained entry to the house by throwing a plant pot through the rear glass door, they then stole a wallet containing cash and debit cards as well as a Nintendo Switch games console.
Thames Valley Police are looking for witnesses.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious, or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage which may assist in the investigation is asked to phone police on 101, and quote reference number 43210518440.