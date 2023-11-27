Care home residents near Banbury enjoy visit from nursery for World Children’s Day

Care home residents and staff near Banbury embraced their inner child during a visit from a local nursery to celebrate World Children’s Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Glebefields CareHome in Drayton welcomed the kids from Little Sparrow Nursery Kids to the home on Friday (November 24) to read stories and share memories.

Sweets and treats were enjoyed as the children and the residents discussed how different their childhoods were from one another.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General manager Nisha Shaji at Glebefields CareHome said: “Our residents love interacting with children; their absolute favourite thing is when children come to visit.

Children from the Little Sparrow Nursery Kids with residents of Glebefields CareHome in Drayton.

“It has been so lovely for many of them to have visits from their grandchildren and local schoolchildren. World Children’s Day is a great way for our residents to reminisce about their childhoods and share stories.”