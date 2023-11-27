Care home residents near Banbury enjoy visit from nursery for World Children’s Day
The Glebefields CareHome in Drayton welcomed the kids from Little Sparrow Nursery Kids to the home on Friday (November 24) to read stories and share memories.
Sweets and treats were enjoyed as the children and the residents discussed how different their childhoods were from one another.
General manager Nisha Shaji at Glebefields CareHome said: “Our residents love interacting with children; their absolute favourite thing is when children come to visit.
“It has been so lovely for many of them to have visits from their grandchildren and local schoolchildren. World Children’s Day is a great way for our residents to reminisce about their childhoods and share stories.”
World Children’s Day is celebrated annually on November 20 and is supported by UNICEF with the aim of helping to save children’s lives and defend their rights around the world.