Caravans stolen across the Banbury area and one theft attempt is foiled

Three caravans have been stolen in raids across the Banbury area. Another attempt was foiled in south Northamptonshire.

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST

Two of the caravans were taken after thieves cut through substantial hedging behind a caravan and storage company in Shenington at around 12.30am on Saturday night.

Anti-theft devices had been forced and the tracker in one of the vans was disabled. CCTV did not show anything.

The owners of the property have now had deep bunds dug to prevent any further theft.

Police have asked anyone with information about caravans stolen over the weekend to contact themPolice have asked anyone with information about caravans stolen over the weekend to contact them
Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident and asked anyone with information to contact police by calling 101 or making a report online here, quoting reference 43230176044.

Another caravan was stolen from Saltway Farm Shop, Broughton Road, Banbury last night (Sunday – Monday). Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or online quoting reference 43230177195.

A passer-by disturbed four men wearing black balaclavas, trying to steal a caravan from a house in Boddington Road, Byfield on Sunday afternoon at around 5.30pm.

Northamptonshire Police say they believe the vehicle used by the offenders is a VW Sharan. The force has appealed for witnesses.

A spokesman said: “Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the vehicle in the Byfield area, which could assist with their enquiries.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively they can telephone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident number to be quoted for the crime is 23000244749.