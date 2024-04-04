Caravan stolen overnight from a farm near Banbury

A caravan was stolen overnight from a farm near Banbury yesterday (Wednesday April 3).
By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Apr 2024, 16:26 BST
Three people entered the farm close to the village of Edgcote between midnight and 1am.

They then pulled the Bailey Senator Series 5 Indiana caravan out of a barn by hand, onto the property’s drive, where a van was waiting.

Northamptonshire Police believe the vehicle may have travelled in the direction of Wardington and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between the hours midnight and 1am.

Northamptonshire Police are investigating the theft of a caravan from a farm near Banbury.Northamptonshire Police are investigating the theft of a caravan from a farm near Banbury.
They said: “We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of a van towing a caravan in the Edgcote and Wardington area, or who may have been offered a caravan for sale in unusual circumstances.”

If you have information, contact the police on 101 and quote the crime reference number 24000192913.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.