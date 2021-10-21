Caravan stolen in Banbury area village

A Luna Delta Twin Axel caravan has been stolen from Station Road , Aynho.

The caravan was stolen between the hours of 7pm on Tuesday October 19 and 9am on Wednesday October 20.

Anyone that may have witnessed this crime take place or that may have any further information including cctv /dashcam footage is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police by telephone on 101 quoting crime reference number: 21000609917

