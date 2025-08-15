Caravan stolen from Hampshire six years ago located near Banbury railway station

By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Aug 2025, 09:34 BST
A caravan stolen from a location in Hampshire in 2019 was found tucked away near Banbury railway station last night (August 14).

Officers from Thames Valley Police’s Rural Crime Taskforce recovered the stolen Swift Quattro caravan and are now working to reunite it with its rightful owner.

Most Popular

The caravan had its serial numbers altered and other distinguishing features removed, but thanks to the Caravan and Motorhome Club's Central Registration and Identification Scheme, police were able to identify it as stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “PC’s Bowers and Smith noticed this Swift Quattro tucked away near the train station in Banbury tonight.

Police seized the stolen caravan near Banbury railway station.placeholder image
Police seized the stolen caravan near Banbury railway station.

“Thankfully, both officers were happy to get a bit dirty and positively identified the caravan as having been stolen from Hampshire in 2019. Secured, seized, and will be back in the rightful owners' hands soon.”

To report a crime to the police, visit Thames Valley Police’s website at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice