Caravan stolen from Hampshire six years ago located near Banbury railway station
Officers from Thames Valley Police’s Rural Crime Taskforce recovered the stolen Swift Quattro caravan and are now working to reunite it with its rightful owner.
The caravan had its serial numbers altered and other distinguishing features removed, but thanks to the Caravan and Motorhome Club's Central Registration and Identification Scheme, police were able to identify it as stolen.
A police spokesperson said: “PC’s Bowers and Smith noticed this Swift Quattro tucked away near the train station in Banbury tonight.
“Thankfully, both officers were happy to get a bit dirty and positively identified the caravan as having been stolen from Hampshire in 2019. Secured, seized, and will be back in the rightful owners' hands soon.”
