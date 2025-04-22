Car set on fire on Banbury housing estate during early hours in suspected arson attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car was set on fire on a Banbury housing estate during the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, April 22) in a suspected arson attack.

Police were called to Ironstones on the Hardwick estate at around 2am after a red Vauxhall Astra was set alight.

The fire spread from the Vauxhall Astra to a white Citroen Relay van, which was parked nearby.

Investigating officer PC George Wiffen said: “This reckless and dangerous incident of arson should not be underestimated. It is a dangerous criminal act and can cause devastating consequences.

“I would like to hear from anybody who has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage that has captured the incident to please contact us.”

Witnesses can report information by calling 101 or visiting Thames Valley Police’s website and quoting the crime reference number 43250194222.

Alternatively, people can report information with anonymity through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.