Police executed a warrant in Edmunds Road after receiving information and there is still an increased police presence in the area today (Thursday).

A 30-year-old man has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: "Upon receipt of information that there was possibly a Cannabis 'factory' within an address neighbourhood officers have today executed a warrant at the location and confirmed this is the case.

