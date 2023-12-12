Busy night for Banbury police as cars seized and drink and drug driving arrests made

Police in Banbury arrested two people for driving under the influence and seized two cars yesterday (Monday, December 11) as part of the annual Christmas crackdown on drink and drug drivers.

As part of Thames Valley Police’s Operation Holly, officers from Banbury’s Road Policing Unit arrested a speeding driver in a built-up area for drug and careless driving after they failed a drug wipe test for cannabis.

Officers also arrested another driver after he failed a drug wipe test for cocaine and an alcohol breathalyser test. This driver was also charged with driving without insurance.

A further driver had their vehicle seized for driving without insurance, and a fourth driver had their vehicle taken off them for using the roads on a provisional driving licence.