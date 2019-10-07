Burglary at natural burial ground in Tysoe

Police are looking for information in the burglary of a natural burial ground in Tysoe.

The incident happened after offenders kicked in the door and broke windows to enter the building.

Police

The burglary occurred between 6pm on Friday October 4 and 9am Saturday October 5.

There was no indication of anything being stolen during the burglary, just property damaged.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident report number: WK20191005-0126.

Warwickshire Police recently issued a series of tips on burglary prevention, which the KWN published.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.