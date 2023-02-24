Burglars steal £25,000 worth of 'laughing gas' from Horton General Hospital in Banbury – CCTV images released
“The man in this picture may have vital information about this burglary” said police
Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to after burglars stole £25,000 of equipment from Horton General Hospital in Banbury.
At around 4am on Tuesday January 3, two offenders broke into a store room at the hospital on Oxford Road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Eight large gas cylinders, containing £25,000 worth of nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, were stolen.
Nitrous oxide is generally used by medical staff as an analgesic and for sedation in hospitals.
Investigating officer PC Ron Labbett, based at Banbury police station, said: “The man in this picture may have vital information about this burglary.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“If you think you know him, or if this is you, please contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online, quoting the reference 43230002531.
“You can also remain 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”