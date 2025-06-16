Burglars steal power tools and cause 'tens of thousands of pounds worth of destruction' near Chipping Norton

Burglars have stolen power tools and caused 'tens of thousands of pounds' worth of destruction' at an estate near Chipping Norton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have described the incident at the property near the Good Gathers sign on the A44 as ‘particularly malicious’.

Sometime between 5pm on Friday, June 13, and 8am on Saturday, June 14, thieves entered the estate, burgled outbuildings and damaged property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “The perpetrators caused tens of thousands of pounds' worth of destruction to an estate and burgled outbuildings, stealing power tools.”

Burglars have stolen power tools and caused 'tens of thousands of pounds' worth of destruction' at an estate near Chipping Norton.

During the burglary, maize was poured into the fuel tank of a tractor, causing severe damage, and a pizza oven tuk-tuk belonging to a nearby business was set on fire.

The offenders are also believed to have left graffiti reading ‘ALF’ and ‘Badgers’ Revenge’ at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Graffiti was also left at the scene—including an unusual moment where one graffiti artist appeared to correct another’s spelling by adding an apostrophe to Badgers’ Revenge.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, using the reference number 43250294065, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.