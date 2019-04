Burglars made a hole in the wall of Jewson builders' merchants in Banbury before stealing several items over the weekend.

Two whacker plates and a nail gun were stolen from the store on Beaumont Road sometime between midday on Saturday (April 6) and 6.15am today (Monday).

Jewson builders' merchants in Banbury was burgled. Photo: Google

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 43190105735.