Burglars forced a woman to lie on the floor while a five-year-old girl was upstairs during a terrifying £200,000 raid on a farm house in West Oxfordshire.

The offenders broke into the farm house in a secluded area of Eynsham by climbing through an upstairs window between 9.10pm and 9.20pm on Friday January 27.

They caused damage to the property before stealing items worth around £200,000.

Police have released CCTV images as part of an appeal for witnesses.

A 55-year-old woman was home at the time, along with a five-year-old girl who was asleep upstairs. The other occupants of the property were out at the time.

Thames Valley Police said: "The group of offenders entered the house through an upstairs window and then forced the victim to get down on the floor while they proceeded to search the house.

"During this search they caused damage to the property before stealing items worth around £200,000.

"These items included a firearms safe which contained three rifles, two shotguns and ammunition, as well as items of jewellery and handbags.

"They also stole the victim’s mobile phone and car, a blue Nissan Juke with the partial number plate WU69.

"The offenders then left the scene in this vehicle as well as dark coloured coupe, possible an Audi S5 or A5.

"No one was injured as a result of this incident."

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Simon Pond, based at Banbury Police station, said: “This was a hugely distressing incident for the victim, as well as the rest of the family who were not present during the break in, especially as it occurred while a young child was asleep.

“We have launched a thorough investigation, and believe that the offenders could be linked to a sighting of a man at the property on January 9.

“If you have any information relating to this burglary, or any other information at all which you think could help our appeal, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 43230041088.

“This could include sightings of the Nissan Juke, or information about the items which were stolen.