Burglars disturbed and leave empty handed after trying to steal two cars from Banbury house

Two burglars were disturbed and left empty handed after trying to steal two cars in Banbury.

The suspects got into a house on Dover Avenue on December 2 at about 3.30pm and stole the car keys.

But police said they were disturbed and left the address.

Thames Valley Police are investigating the incident.

"He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a grey puffer jacket with long sleeves and a hood.

"The second offender is described as an older male, possibly aged in his 20s.

"He was wearing a dark grey body warmer with the hood up, grey jogging bottoms and black shoes.

"The victim did not see this person’s face, and so ethnicity is unknown.

"The victims, a man in his 50s, woman in her 30s and boy were not injured."

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sophie Smith, based at Banbury police station, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who was in the area of Dover Avenue on Saturday and believe that they witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230542081.

“I would also be very keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam, camera or CCTV footage from the area to please check this and send this to us if you have anything that could assist this investigation.”

“You can submit your digital evidence via our dedicated portal for this investigation.