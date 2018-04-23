Burglars attack mother with crowbar in Banbury home

A mother was hit with a crowbar by burglars who broke into her Banbury home with her daughter also inside.

Four or five men climbed in through an upstairs window of the property in Woburn Close, Grimsbury, at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, April 17, police said.

The offenders assaulted the woman and ‘tore the house apart’ including ripping up carpets, a family member told the Banbury Guardian.

The woman was treated by ambulance staff but did not need hospital treatment.

The men were described as white, wearing all black with scarfs pulled over their faces and had Irish accents.

They made off in a dark-coloured vehicle parked on the junction with Priory Vale Road.

CCTV is being obtained and reviewed as part of the investigation, a Thames Valley Police spokesman said.

Anyone with any information, especially if you saw a vehicle arriving in the area or being driven off at speed, is urged to call police on 101 and quote reference 43180115292.