Burglar throws brick through window and steals money during break-in near Banbury

By Matt Elofson
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:35 am
Updated Friday, 8th April 2022, 12:02 pm
A burglar threw a brick through window and stole money during a break-in in Shutford.

The burglary happened between 11.30am Saturday April 2 and 6.30pm Sunday April 3 at a home at the bottom of Cooks Hill.

The suspect threw a large brick from the back garden through a window allowing them to gain access to the property. A search took place and money was stolen.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference 43220143912.