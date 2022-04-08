Burglar throws brick through window and steals money during break-in near Banbury

Cash stolen during home burglary in Banbury village neighbourhood

A burglar threw a brick through window and stole money during a break-in in Shutford.

The burglary happened between 11.30am Saturday April 2 and 6.30pm Sunday April 3 at a home at the bottom of Cooks Hill.

The suspect threw a large brick from the back garden through a window allowing them to gain access to the property. A search took place and money was stolen.

