Burglar jailed following investigation by Banbury Police

A burglar has been jailed for committing two burglaries in Bicester, following an investigation by Banbury Police.

Coran Bateman, aged 35, of Sandown Road, Bicester, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary of a business and one count of possession of a controlled class B drug, namely cannabis, at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (Thursday June 16).

He was sentenced to one year and four months in prison.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coran Bateman, aged 35, of Sandown Road, Bicester, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary of a business and one count of possession of a controlled class B drug, namely cannabis, at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (Thursday June 16).

The first burglary occurred at TOG 24, a retail store in Oxford Road on September 14 last year, with the second burglary taking place at SPAX Performance, a car parts store in Launton Road on November 15 last year.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jonathan Livingston, based at Banbury Police Station, said: “Last year Coran Bateman committed burglaries on two business, which detrimentally impacted both the businesses and the local community.

“Due to the overwhelming evidence against him, Bateman had little choice but to plead guilty to these offences.