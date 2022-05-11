Burglar flees after being spotted by homeowners in Banbury

A burglar fled after he was spotted by the homeowners in Banbury.

The break-in happened in Bath Road (near to the Green Pastures Nursing Home) at 10.20pm on Wednesday May 4.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "At the time the occupants were at home and the suspect made off.

"The suspect is described as a white male, dark hair, late teens to early/mid 20s, wearing a light coloured hoodie (possibly grey) with distinctive camouflage patterns down the sleeves and on the hood.

"Did you see anyone in the area on this day, or at the time of the incident fitting this description?