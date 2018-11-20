Burglar connected to 15 break-ins across west Oxfordshire jailed

A man connected to 15 burglaries across west Oxfordshire since 2013 has been jailed for more than four years.

Stuart Glen pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at Oxford Crown Court on October 9.

The 24-year-old, of Windrush Valley Road, Witney, returned to the same court and was sentenced to four years and two months’ imprisonment yesterday (Monday, November 19).

Fifteen other offences of burglary in towns and villages in west Oxfordshire between 2013 and 2018 were taken into consideration in his sentencing.

Detective Constable Steve Bates said: “Burglary is a horribly invasive crime and Glen broke into the home of a couple while they were out, stealing items of jewellery and silver.

“This property was recovered at Glen’s home, and given the evidence, a guilty plea was inevitable.

“Thames Valley Police will always investigate burglaries thoroughly and deal with offenders robustly.

“I am pleased that Glen has now been sentenced and will be in prison for a significant period of time.”

Between 9.30am and 11.15am on June 18, Glen entered a property in Asthall Leigh, near Witney, stealing items of jewellery and silverware.

He was arrested on June 20, and following a search of his property, a bag containing the stolen items was located.

Glen was charged on the same day with one count of burglary in a dwelling.