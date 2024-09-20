Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CCTV shows a serial shoplifter wearing a large floppy hat while stealing £1,500 worth of designer bags from TK Maxx.

Footage (click to play above) shows Tanya Liddle, 43, carrying bags on her arms as she casually walks out of the TK Maxx store during a shoplifting spree. The nuisance offender has been arrested almost 400 times and has 171 convictions on her record, the vast majority for shoplifting.

One of her latest offences was carried out on April 24, when she went into TK Maxx on a retail park and helped herself to £1,500-worth of bags before leaving without paying or speaking to staff.

Due to her prolific offending, officers with Newcastle North West Neighbourhood Policing Team applied for a civil injunction against Liddle, which was granted on Thursday in a hearing at Newcastle Civil Court.

The order is the strictest of its kind ever issued in the Northumbria Police area. It means she will now be prevented from entering any retail premises within the Force area, with the exception of a pharmacy, a supermarket and a clothing retailer.

Should Liddle, of Newcastle, ignore the terms and conditions of her order, she faces arrest and a possible jail term.

Inspector Patrick Hannon, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are pleased to have secured this order, which is thanks to the excellent and tireless work of our officers.

“Liddle has consistently targeted retailers for a number of years and exhausted every opportunity given to her to change her ways. With that in mind, we feel that this is the best way to manage her offending.

“The severity of this order demonstrates the seriousness of her criminality and the significant impact it has had on the retail community within the region, which is something we will simply not accept.

“I hope this ruling sends a clear message to other shoplifters that your behaviour will not be tolerated and you will be brought to justice.”

Insp Hannon added: “I’d like to reassure the public that should we find Liddle to be in a premises she shouldn’t be, we will not hesitate to take action and get her arrested.

“Please, if you do witness her in one of the shops she shouldn’t be, contact us immediately so that we can then take the appropriate action.”