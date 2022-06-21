Breaking news - Banburyshire man appears in court after a woman is 'strangled'

An Upper Heyford man has been charged with 'intentional strangulation'

A statement from Thames Valley Police today (Tuesday) said: “Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been charged with intentional strangulation.

“Alex Ninescu, aged 32, of James Close in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire was charged on Thursday, June 16 in connection with an incident on in James Close, Upper Heyford on Wednesday, June 15, in which a woman was strangled.

Ninescu appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 16 and was granted conditional bail to appear before the same court on September 14.”