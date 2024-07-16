Breaking: Jury finds person guilty of murdering Banbury man Neil Comins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A jury has today (Tuesday, July 16) found a man guilty of the murder of Banbury man Neil Comins.

Janaed Saeed Akhtar, formerly of Cope Road, was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict of one count of murder and one count of perverting the course of justice.

During the two-week trial at Oxford Crown Court, the jury heard how the 40-year-old attacked Neil Comins on Wednesday, January 3, with a baseball bat and then stabbed him in the neck.

The court also heard how Akhtar had called 999 himself to ask for the emergency services to attend the scene of the incident on Cope Road.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical professionals who performed surgery on Mr Comins for a significant head injury, he passed away at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford the following day (Thursday, January 4) due to the nature of his serious injuries.

Following a post-mortem examination, it was discovered that Neil Comins had died as a result of a traumatic head injury.

During the investigation, Janaed Saeed Akhtar diverted police attention away from himself and onto two innocent people who were also residents of the Cope Road property where he lived.

On account of this, one innocent person was implicated in the murder and another for an alleged assault on Mr Comins that took place a few days earlier.

These false allegations led the police away from treating Akhtar as a suspect and resulted in two people being arrested for crimes they did not commit.

However, DNA evidence was found on the baseball bat that belonged to Akhtar and also Mr Comins’ blood on a trainer, and consequently, Akhtar was charged with murder on January 10.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Mike Roddy, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This attack by Akhtar on Mr Comins was violent in the extreme and completely needless.

“Whatever the motives for the attack, it was clear that Akhtar intended to cause Mr Comins at least very serious harm that night.

“He then made allegations against co-residents, and he has never accepted any responsibility for this murder, this despite DNA evidence being found on the baseball bat that belonged to him.

“This shows that Akhtar cared for nobody other than himself, and throughout this investigation, he has shown not one shred of remorse and still denies any involvement, despite the weight of DNA evidence against him."

Thames Valley Police have paid tribute to Mr Comins’ family during what must be an extremely difficult time.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Roddy said: “They have been dignified throughout the course of this investigation, and my thoughts remain with them all.

“I know that no court outcome will serve as solace for Mr Comins’ family and friends, but I do hope that this conviction will offer a small measure of closure for them all in the knowledge that we have brought Akhtar to justice.”

Janaed Saeed Akhtar will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on a date to be confirmed in September.