Sheds were broken into and keys were stolen after an office at a new housing development in Banbury was burgled overnight.

The office of the Cala Homes site on Broughton Road was broken into sometime between 4.25pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 20) and 7.15am this morning.

Some keys were taken and entry to some of the sheds on site was gained, police said. Cala Homes has been contacted for comment.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 43190055201.