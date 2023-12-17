Brave person snatches keys off suspected drink driver in Banbury who then reportedly fled the scene

Police have seized the vehicle and are now trying the identify the driver

A brave member of the public snatched the keys off a suspected drink driver in Banbury who then reportedly fled the scene.

The incident happened last night after the member of the public noticed the vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "When the vehicle has come to a stop and the driver suspected to be under the influence the brave member of the public has managed to get the keys to prevent it being driven any further.

"Whilst the driver may have been quick on his toes enquiries are ongoing to identify who he is.

While they were unable to find the driver, police said they managed to obtain enough evidence from witnesses to suspect he was over the drink drive limit and that he was not insured on the vehicle.

"The vehicle has been seized and the owner issued with a ticket for allowing her vehicle to be driven by a non insured driver, " they added.