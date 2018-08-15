Brackley woman remanded in custody over drug offences

A Brackley woman has been remanded into custody after being charged with multiple offences including drug dealing as part of a police crackdown of organised crime.

Louise Hall appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, accused of possession with intent to supply amphetamine and cannabis and being in possession of criminal property, this morning (Wednesday, August 15).

The 36-year-old, of Rossiter House, Manor Road, was arrested as part of Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Viper after a warrant was executed at Rossiter House on Monday.

She as remanded into custody and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, September 12.