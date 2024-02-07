Brackley woman left feeling shaken after dog jumps at her and takes scarf
Police are appealing for information about the incident that occurred on Martial Daire Boulevard at around 7.25am on Monday (February 5).
The woman was walking to work when a rottweiler-type dog, possibly wearing a blue collar, ran up behind her and repeatedly jumped at her, pulling on her coat and scarf.
Eventually, the dog took the woman’s scarf in its teeth and ran off in the direction it came from. No owners were present, and it is thought the dog may have escaped from a garden.
Northamptonshire Police said: “It was fortunate the lady wasn't injured in this incident; she was, however, very shaken up by it and anxious that children may have been attacked by the animal, so any assistance would be greatly appreciated."
“If you know a dog matching this description from the area of Brackley, please contact 101 343501, quoting reference number 2400073819.”