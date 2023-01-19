Brackley Town Council forced to shut public toilets after vandalism
Brackley Town Council have been forced to close public toilets for the foreseeable future after a case of vandalism.
By Jack Ingham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 2:55pm
The toilets located on the town’s High Street have recently been the target of vandalism, which led the council to close the toilets last Tuesday (January 17).
Georgia Connor from Brackley Town Council said: "The toilets are fully locked due to the damage. As soon as we can get them back open, we will inform residents. We apologise for any inconvenience.”
