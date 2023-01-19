Brackley Town Council forced to shut public toilets after vandalism.

The toilets located on the town’s High Street have recently been the target of vandalism, which led the council to close the toilets last Tuesday (January 17).

Georgia Connor from Brackley Town Council said: "The toilets are fully locked due to the damage. As soon as we can get them back open, we will inform residents. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

