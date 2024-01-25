Brackley resident attacked after confronting man breaking into his garden shed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During the attack, the victim was grabbed by clothing and kneed in the groin area, causing him to fall over, hit his head on the shed door and lose consciousness for a few minutes.

Police are appealing for witnesses to identify the offender of the incident that took place on Roman Way between 7am and 7.15am on Thursday, January 16.

Nothing was stolen during the incident, and it is believed the offender, who is described as a slim-built white man of about 5 feet 8 and aged around 17-25 years old, escaped through adjoining properties backing onto Watery Lane.

A Brackley resident was attacked after he confronted a man trying to break into his garden shed.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “He was wearing a dark coloured beanie hat, a dark coloured snood which covered his mouth and a dark coloured hooded top with a zip in the front and an unknown emblem on the top left-hand side. He also wore dark coloured jogging bottoms and dark coloured trainers with white soles.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the description of the offender or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.”

If you have information that could assist the investigation, contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 24000036540, to make sure the information gets to the right person as quickly as possible, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.