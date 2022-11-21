Brackley Police advise youths after finding cannabis grinder
Brackley Police have given a group of youths ‘advice’ after finding a cannabis grinder near their gathering.
By Roseanne Edwards
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
21st Nov 2022, 10:38am
Following concerns raised by the public in relation to drug use on the edge of the field near Faugere Close in Brackley, officers yesterday (Sunday) spoke to four youths at that location.
The South Northamptonshire police team said on Twitter that they had given the young people advice about drug use after finding a cannabis grinder – a tool used to break marijuana down into small bits - near them.