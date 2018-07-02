Brackley murder suspects appear in court

Three people have appeared in a Northampton court charged with the murder of a 23-year-old man.

Augustus “Gus” Davies was found dead in Old Town, Brackley, on June 25.

Today, July 2, Robert Fields, 22, Simon Artherton, 42, both from Brackley, and Amanda Butler, 39, from Croughton, have appeared in Northampton Magistrates Court charged with his murder.

Butler and Atherton are also charged with possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

The three people were remanded into custody and will appear in Northampton Crown Court on July 3.