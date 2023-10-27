News you can trust since 1838
Brackley man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

A Brackley man has entered a not guilty plea after being charged with the attempted murder of a woman.
By Jack Ingham
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:43 BST
Lewis Bland, 34, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after an incident at Helene Close in Brackley on September 9.

He man entered a not guilty plea and was remanded in custody after a hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, October 25.

He will remain in custody and is next due to appear in court on February 8, 2024.