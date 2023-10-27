Brackley man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
A Brackley man has entered a not guilty plea after being charged with the attempted murder of a woman.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lewis Bland, 34, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after an incident at Helene Close in Brackley on September 9.
He man entered a not guilty plea and was remanded in custody after a hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, October 25.
He will remain in custody and is next due to appear in court on February 8, 2024.