Brackley man jailed for attacking ex-girlfriend in her sleep, leaving her with 'genuine fear for her life'

Lewis Bland attacked his victim at her home during the early hours of September 11 last year.

The vicious attack by the 34-year-old left the woman fearing for her life, as he pinned her to the bed and held her nose and mouth shut.

Northamptonshire Police had attended the woman’s home just a week previously after Bland became violent towards her for the first time.

This led to the break-up of the relationship. However, they remained in the same flat as they were both still named on the lease and the woman felt uncomfortable asking him to leave.

On September 11, the woman woke up to find Bland in her room, pinning her down and suffocating her. She managed to escape to her en-suite bathroom but was unable to call for help as she was without her phone.

When the woman came out of the bathroom, she found Bland holding a knife and bleeding from the legs. At this point, she escaped to a neighbour's house, who phoned the police and Bland fled the scene.

The Brackley man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, which he denied at the initial crown court hearing on October 25.

On February 1 this year, during the trial at Northampton Crown Court, the jury returned a not guilty verdict on the attempted murder charge but found him guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Lewis Bland was later sentenced to 30 months in prison and issued with an eight-year restraining order, which stops him from having contact with the victim.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Stacey Hill said: “Lewis Bland subjected his former partner to an utterly terrifying assault, which left her in genuine fear for her life.

“Her courage in ending their relationship following his previous violent outburst, in fighting him off when she woke to find him attacking her, and in supporting our investigation all the way to trial, has resulted in Bland rightly being sent to jail.”

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police.”