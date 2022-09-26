News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Brackley man jailed for assaulting police officer

He was also charged with criminal damage and obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway

By The Newsroom
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:51 am
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:51 am
A man from Brackley has been jailed for assaulting a police officer.
A man from Brackley has been jailed for assaulting a police officer.

A man from Brackley has been jailed for assaulting a police officer.

On top of that, Thomas Ian Curtis Dilley was also charged with criminal damage and obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after appearing at Northamptonshire magistrates on September 8.