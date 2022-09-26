Brackley man jailed for assaulting police officer
He was also charged with criminal damage and obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway
By News Reporter
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:51 am
A man from Brackley has been jailed for assaulting a police officer.
On top of that, Thomas Ian Curtis Dilley was also charged with criminal damage and obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway.
The 35-year-old was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after appearing at Northamptonshire magistrates on September 8.