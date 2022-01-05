Brackley man arrested in connection to protest at Coronavirus testing centre

A 58-year-old man from Brackley, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker. He has since been released under investigation.

The arrest is in connection with a protest that took place in Milton Keynes on Wednesday December 29 at a Coronavirus testing centre during which signs were damaged, equipment was dismantled and a number of public order incidents took place.

Chief Inspector Graham Hadley, of Thames Valley Police, said: “Our investigation into the protest last week continues and as a result we have made an arrest.

“Officers are continuing to take statements and review footage that has been obtained of the protest.

“If anyone believes they have information that could assist our investigation and has not reported it to us, please do so by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210583457.”