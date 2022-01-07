Brackley man arrested during police campaign against drug and drink driving over holiday period

A Brackley man is among the more than 40 people arrested over the Christmas and New Year's holiday period by Northamptonshire Police during its winter campaign against drink and driving.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man from Brackley on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs on Friday December 24. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Northamptonshire Police released a listing of the drink and drug driving arrests and the people charged over the festive period. There was only one person arrested from the South Northamptonshire area.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or call Northamptonshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.