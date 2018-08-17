Boys threaten man with knife in Banbury incident

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened by two boys with a knife in Banbury.

Between 7pm and 7.50pm yesterday, Thursday, August 16, two youths threatened the victim, a 38-year-old man, in Princess Diana Park, near to the entrance to Prescott Avenue.

The boys pursued the victim to Prescott Avenue, where he sought help.

The first offender is described as a white male with cropped fair hair and a slim build. He was wearing a light grey jogging suit and cross body black bag and was on a bicycle.

The second offender is described as a white male, approximately 6ft tall with a slim build and curly blonde hair. He was wearing a dark tracksuit with a cross body black back and was also on a bicycle.

Investigating officer PC Zoe Shuttleworth, based at Bicester police station, said: “It is likely that there were a number of people in the park at the time of the incident, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed it to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 43180252049.”

Alternatively you can report crime anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0188 555 111.