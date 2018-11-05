Boy tries to fight off armed robbers during ‘terrifying’ Adderbury aggravated burglary

A teenage boy tried to fight off three masked robbers with a baseball bat before they attacked his mother and stole jewellery from their Adderbury home, according to police.

The boy hit one of the intruders a number of times but stopped when he realised the burglar had a knife during the ‘terrifying ordeal’, a police spokesman said.

Two girls were also in the house during the aggravated burglary at the property on Sydenham Close at around 10.50pm on Thursday (November 1).

The men are all described as black, of muscular build, wearing balaclavas and gloves, while one was wearing an orange high visibility jacket with the name of a crane company written on the front.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Grahame Lea said: “I am appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at around 10.50pm on Thursday who may have seen the men in or around Sydenham Close.

“At least one of the men was wearing a distinctive high visibility tabard.

“In addition, I’m appealing for a taxi driver who dropped off a person in the area of Sydenham Close and would have seen the offenders to contact police.

“Likewise, I am asking to anybody who has CCTV covering Aynho Road and up to Sydenham Close to contact us.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victims and we are keen to identify any leads that will assist in identifying those responsible.”

According to police, the teenager ran upstairs to arm himself with a baseball bat from his parents’ bedroom after answering the door to the men with one of them forcing his way inside.

He was then confronted by a second man, also dressed in black – he struck the man a number of times on the face, head and body.

The boy became aware of a knife and dropped the bat, and then a third man came into the bedroom.

Two girls were placed in another bedroom, while the boy’s mother was then assaulted and the teenage boy was restrained by the offenders.

They demanded money, before taking jewellery worn by the woman and leaving the property. None of the victims required hospital treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101, quoting reference number 43180334424.

If you do not want to speak to police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.