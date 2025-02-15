Boy stabbed by masked teenager during random attack in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A boy who was stabbed in Banbury is now recovering after his terrifying ordeal.

Police have today (Saturday) released details about the stabbing which happened on Monday (February 10) and are appealing for information.

Between 5.20pm and 5.45pm on Monday, the victim was walking in the alleyway through Princess Diana Park between Edmund Road and Mold Crescent, when an unknown teenager approached him and began a conversation.

After a few minutes, the offender, who was not known to the victim, took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the leg.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The victim was treated in hospital for a minor injury, which required stitches, and he has since been discharged.

The offender is described as a white male, aged between 18 and 19-years-old and around 5ft 9ins to 5ft 10ins tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a black balaclava, black puffa-style coat with a white logo on the back, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Osborne of Banbury CID said: “This incident occurred in the early evening on Monday, and I am appealing to anybody who witnessed it to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“Thankfully, the victim’s injury was not serious, but he did require stitches to the wound.

“I would ask anybody who witnessed it, or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage between the relevant times to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that may assist the investigation.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250068968.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”