Boy assaulted outside community centre in Banbury

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the assault.

The incident happened around 6.30pm on Thursday July 29, the victim, a young boy, was playing football at the park by the Hill Community Centre on Dover Avenue when he was approached by two teenage boys.

The teenage boys picked him up and took him to the side of the community centre building before running off.

During the incident the victim scraped his arm causing cuts and bruising, but did not require any medical treatment.

The teenage boys were both white and around 15 years old, one had black curly hair.

“You can make a report online or call 101 quoting reference number 43210338939.

